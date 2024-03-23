CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

