CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 2,385,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.