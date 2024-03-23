CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $28.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.69. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

