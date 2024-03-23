CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 45,654 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $478.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.