CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 156,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

