CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.63. 48,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,679. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

