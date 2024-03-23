CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 12,828 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after acquiring an additional 649,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after acquiring an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 923,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,489. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

