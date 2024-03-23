CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $114.57. 507,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

