CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL remained flat at $37.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,248 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

