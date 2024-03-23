CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

