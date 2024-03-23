CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.85. 444,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,943. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

