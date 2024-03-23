CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 85,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

