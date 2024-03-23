CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.