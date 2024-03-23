Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOLU) Shares Up 0.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Free Report) by 1,555.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

