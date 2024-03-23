Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 807.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Corning stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

