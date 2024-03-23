Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 77,464 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.