Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.37 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.50 or 0.00017821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $180.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00084623 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010352 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00020657 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008126 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
