Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.37 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.50 or 0.00017821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $180.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00084623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

