Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.29 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

