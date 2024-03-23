Cranswick (LON:CWK) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Cranswick Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 4,144 ($52.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,925.86 ($37.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,003.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,790.50. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17). 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

