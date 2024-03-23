Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

