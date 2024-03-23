Cressida Hogg Acquires 13,698 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Cressida Hogg acquired 13,698 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £180,813.60 ($230,189.18).
LON BA opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($17.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,229.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
