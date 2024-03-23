Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.03.

Shares of CR opened at C$4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

