Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

CRNX stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,328. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

