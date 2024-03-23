Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

CRNX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

