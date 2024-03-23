Critical Analysis: Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) versus Its Competitors

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 872 3923 3844 72 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -18.72% 6.42% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 31.00 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $11.18 billion $559.34 million 9.07

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

