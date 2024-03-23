Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3484 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Croda International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $32.02 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.
Croda International Company Profile
