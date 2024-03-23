Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3484 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $32.02 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

