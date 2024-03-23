CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.48. 11,110,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

