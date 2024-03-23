CX Institutional Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

