CX Institutional Buys 2,368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 41,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $175.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

