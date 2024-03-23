CX Institutional Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,069,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.