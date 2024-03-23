CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Humana stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

