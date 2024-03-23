CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

ADBE opened at $499.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.63. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

