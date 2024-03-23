CX Institutional Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

