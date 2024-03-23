CX Institutional Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.