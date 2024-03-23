CX Institutional Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

