CX Institutional Has $1.33 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

