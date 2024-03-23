CX Institutional Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after buying an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

