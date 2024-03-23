CX Institutional Invests $7.26 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.25% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

