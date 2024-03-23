CX Institutional Invests $997,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $655,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
