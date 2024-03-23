CX Institutional Invests $997,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $655,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.