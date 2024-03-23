CX Institutional Lowers Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,752 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 2.41% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

