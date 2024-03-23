CX Institutional Makes New $13.93 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 665,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,932,000. CX Institutional owned about 10.39% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLBR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 110.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

