CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000. CX Institutional owned 5.39% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDEN opened at €122.75 ($133.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($77.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.84.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.