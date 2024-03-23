CX Institutional Purchases 14,641 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000.

GDX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

