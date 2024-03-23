CX Institutional Purchases 381 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

GE stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

