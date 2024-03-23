CX Institutional Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,437,000 after buying an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FIDU stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

