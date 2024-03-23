CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212,901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,573,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

