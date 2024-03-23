CX Institutional Sells 127,404 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,404 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $48.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

