CX Institutional Sells 1,386 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

