CX Institutional Sells 211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $352.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its 200-day moving average is $303.66. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

