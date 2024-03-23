CX Institutional Sells 5,025 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 1.60% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 129,229 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period.

ITM opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

